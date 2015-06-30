Jordin Sparks, Urban Meyer among additions to All Star celebrity - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jordin Sparks, Urban Meyer among additions to All Star celebrity softball

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(PHOTO: FOX19 NOW File) (PHOTO: FOX19 NOW File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist and actress Jordin Sparks and head Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer are among the additions announced Tuesday for the All-Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game at Great American Ball Park.

ACM's New Artist of the Year Award winner Cole Swindell, Disney Channel's I Didn't Do it star Olivia Holt, Cincinnati native and Emmy Award winning actor and director Chad Lowe are also among the participants announced by Major League Baseball.

Baseball legends Ozzie Smith, Rollie Fingers and Vlad Guerrero will also participate.

Additionally, Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team players Tim Horton and Todd Reed will join the rosters.

Other personalities and athletes scheduled to play include Snoop Dogg, Josh Hutcherson, Anthony Anderson, Nick Lachey, Macklemore, Andy Dalton and Kirk Herbstreit.

The All Star Legends and Celebrity Softball Game is July 12 at Great American Ball Park.

