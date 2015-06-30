UC lands basketball recruit from New Jersey - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

UC lands basketball recruit from New Jersey

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(PHOTO: Twitter/ Nysier Brooks @westphilly_ny) (PHOTO: Twitter/ Nysier Brooks @westphilly_ny)
Nysier Brooks announced his verbal commitment to play basketball at UC Tuesday via Twitter.

Brooks, a native of Burlington, New Jersey, is rated by most recruiting services as a three-star recruit in the 2016 class. Brooks is ranked 162nd in his class by 247 Sports.

Brooks is 6'10" and plays high school basketball at Life Center Academy. He had offers from St. John's, Seton Hall, Georgetown and South Carolina.

UC head coach Mick Cronin is not allowed to comment on recruits until they sign a national letter of intent, but did tweet the following on Tuesday: "It's a great day to be a Bearcat!!!!!!!!"

