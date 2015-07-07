Singers, Reds greats headline ASG pregame festivites - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Singers, Reds greats headline ASG pregame festivites

Ciara, Josh Turner and living Reds legends headline the All Star Game pregame festivities just released by Major League Baseball.

Pregame festivities for the Midsummer Classic will feature the announcement of the winners of MLB’s season-long “Franchise Four” campaign, including the on-field participation of the four “Greatest Living Players” and the selections representing the host Cincinnati Reds, as chosen by fans.


“Franchise Four” allowed fans to vote for the most impactful players who best represent the lineage of each Major League franchise and several other significant categories in the sport’s history.

Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Ciara will sing the U.S. National Anthem and Leo Welsh will perform the Canadian Anthem as part of the pregame ceremony prior to the All-Star Game.

Following the U.S. National Anthem, the U.S. Navy will conduct a flyover featuring four FA-18 Super Hornets from Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The aircrafts performing the flyover are from two aviation units: the VFA-213 Blacklions and the VFA-87 War Party.

One of the “Greatest Living Players” will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch. Also part of the All-Star Game, multi-platinum-selling MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will sing “God Bless America.”

Before the Gillette Home Run Derby presented by Head & Shoulders, teenager Marlana VanHoose will sing the U.S. National Anthem and Reds legend and three-time Home Run Derby Champion Ken Griffey Jr. will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch. The Gillette Home Run Derby presented by Head & Shoulders will be broadcast live by ESPN and MLB.com, plus ESPN Deportes, WatchESPN and ESPN Radio in the U.S. as well as ESPN International.

Prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, July 12 the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Brass Ensemble will treat fans to a special rendition of the U.S. National Anthem. Later, The Mistics will perform “God Bless America.”


