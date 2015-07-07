Barry Larkin to Grand Marshal ASG parade - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

MAP

Barry Larkin to Grand Marshal ASG parade

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Wikicommons/Rdikeman) (Wikicommons/Rdikeman)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Hall of Fame Reds legend Barry Larkin will serve as Grand Marshal of the All Star Game red carpet parade through downtown on All Star gameday.

MLB All-Stars from the Cincinnati Reds and every other Major League Baseball team will travel through the streets of Cincinnati prior to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 in the eleventh annual MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

The parade will start at 5th St. and Vine St., travel south on Walnut St., and turn onto 2nd St. as the players make their way to Great American Ball Park via Rosa Parks St., where they will pass by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The event, which is free for fans, will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and is scheduled to feature all of the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Stars in Chevrolet Silverado trucks. Serving as Grand Marshal, Barry Larkin will lead the parade through the streets in a Chevrolet

Corvette Stingray convertible. Following Larkin, Bruce Bochy and Ned Yost, the NL and AL All-Star team managers, will lead their teams down the carpet in Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertibles. With the outcome of the All-Star Game again determining which

League will have home field advantage in the World Series, the Commissioner’s Trophy given to the World Series Champion and crafted by Tiffany & Company will be on display as part of the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

In the spirit of the parade held each Opening Day in Cincinnati to celebrate the start of the season, prior to the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet, beginning at Noon ET a number of local dignitaries and groups including Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, the Cincinnati Police and Fire Departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, a youth marching band and local Little League Baseball and Softball teams will participate in the Cincinnati Reds tribute to local organizations.

Following this pre-parade, a number of MLB mascots, including the Reds’ Mr. Redlegs, Rosie Red, Gapper and Mr. Red, will be along the route interacting with fans.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:28 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly