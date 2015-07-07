Barry Larkin to Grand Marshal ASG parade

Hall of Fame Reds legend Barry Larkin will serve as Grand Marshal of the All Star Game red carpet parade through downtown on All Star gameday.

MLB All-Stars from the Cincinnati Reds and every other Major League Baseball team will travel through the streets of Cincinnati prior to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 14 in the eleventh annual MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

The parade will start at 5th St. and Vine St., travel south on Walnut St., and turn onto 2nd St. as the players make their way to Great American Ball Park via Rosa Parks St., where they will pass by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

The event, which is free for fans, will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and is scheduled to feature all of the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Stars in Chevrolet Silverado trucks. Serving as Grand Marshal, Barry Larkin will lead the parade through the streets in a Chevrolet

Corvette Stingray convertible. Following Larkin, Bruce Bochy and Ned Yost, the NL and AL All-Star team managers, will lead their teams down the carpet in Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertibles. With the outcome of the All-Star Game again determining which

League will have home field advantage in the World Series, the Commissioner’s Trophy given to the World Series Champion and crafted by Tiffany & Company will be on display as part of the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet.

In the spirit of the parade held each Opening Day in Cincinnati to celebrate the start of the season, prior to the All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet, beginning at Noon ET a number of local dignitaries and groups including Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, the Cincinnati Police and Fire Departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, a youth marching band and local Little League Baseball and Softball teams will participate in the Cincinnati Reds tribute to local organizations.

Following this pre-parade, a number of MLB mascots, including the Reds’ Mr. Redlegs, Rosie Red, Gapper and Mr. Red, will be along the route interacting with fans.

