Bengals to open training camp July 31

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals will open training camp July 31st at Paul Brown Stadium, with all practices free to the public.

Presented by Fifth Third Bank, Bengals training camp kicks off for the fourth year at Paul Brown Stadium. This year’s camp includes joint practices with the N.Y. Giants, as well as the free Family Day event inside the stadium. All practices also will offer fans opportunities to obtain free player autographs.

Rare two-team practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 11 and 12, will give fans the opportunity to watch up close both the Bengals and the
N.Y. Giants conduct joint practices leading up to their preseason opener at Paul Brown Stadium.

Other than Family Day, the Bengals will practice on the grass fields just west of Paul Brown Stadium. The grass fields will have bleacher seating for 1250 fans, plus additional standing room along the sidelines.

Parking for all practices is available in adjacent lots at established prices.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

NOTE: On dates not included below, there is no public access.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 2

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 3

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 4

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.
 
THURSDAY, AUG. 6

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 7

            --Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 8 (FAMILY DAY AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM)

            --Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 10

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 11

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice (with N.Y. Giants) begins at 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice (with N.Y. Giants) begins at 3 p.m.

MONDAY, AUG. 17

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19

            --Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 20

            --Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

            --Practice begins at 1 p.m.

