UC announces non-conference hoops schedule

The 2015-16 University of Cincinnati men’s basketball nonconference schedule features eight potential games against teams that played in postseason tournaments last season and is highlighted with home contests against 2015 NCAA tournament participants Robert Morris, Butler and Iowa State.

The 13-game nonconference schedule features eight games at Fifth Third Arena, including the regular-season opener against Western Carolina on Nov. 13.

The Bearcats welcome 2015 Northeast Conference tournament champion Robert Morris on Nov. 15. The Colonials were 20-15 overall a year ago, tied for second in the league and defeated Florida, 81-77, in the NCAA tournament First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

UC plays host to Butler on Dec. 2. The Bulldogs were 23-11 overall last season, tied for second in the BIG EAST Conference and advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament before falling to Notre Dame, 67-64, in overtime.

Iowa State comes to Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 22. The Cyclones were 25-9 a year ago, tied for second in the Big 12 Conference and advanced to the NCAA tournament before falling to UAB in the second round.

“There are going to be some great teams that compete at a high level coming to Fifth Third Arena this season,” UC head coach Mick Cronin said. “Our guys are working hard this summer and are very excited about what type of team we can develop into for the coming year.”

The Bearcats also participate in the four-game Barclays Center Classic, Nov. 22-28, with the event’s first two games taking place at home. UC will play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 22) and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 24) before traveling to Brooklyn, New York. UC will play two games against a group of three teams – George Washington, Nebraska and Tennessee – Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 at the Barclays Center. UC’s specific opponents in Brooklyn will be announced in August.

Other home games include contests with Morgan State (Dec. 6) and Norfolk State (Dec. 15).

The Bearcats’ nonconference road schedule includes visits to Bowling Green (Nov. 18), Xavier (Dec. 12) for the annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout, and VCU (Dec. 19).

UC will play a pair of exhibition games on Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 at Fifth Third Arena in preparation for the season. Opponents have not been announced.

Tip times and broadcast information for the nonconference schedule as well details on UC’s American Athletic Conference slate also will be announced at a later date. The American announced the conference pairings in late May. The Bearcats will play 18 league games, facing eight teams home and away (UConn, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, USF, SMU, Temple and Tulsa) while playing Tulane only at home and UCF only on the road.

The American’s postseason conference tournament will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, from March 10-13.

The 2015-16 Bearcats return nine lettermen and all five starters from last season’s unit that posted a 23-11 overall record and advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament.



Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.