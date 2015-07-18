UC assistant swim coach wins gold at Pan Am Games

University of Cincinnati assistant coach Josh Schneider took a major step toward his 2016 Olympic dreams on Friday night, capturing a gold medal in the 50 freestyle at the Pan Am Games.



Schneider, who won a national title in the 50 freestyle while swimming for the Bearcats, finished the final in 21.86 following a morning preliminary time of 21.97.

In the championship final, he edged Brazil's Bruno Fratus by .05 seconds to capture gold.



It marked the second medal of the Pan Am Games for Schneider, who won bronze with Team USA in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Schneider swam the leadoff leg of the relay in 49.44 and was followed by Darian Townsend, Cullen Jones and Michael Weiss as the USA finished in 3:16.21.

