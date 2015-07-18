Mariemont product wins gold at Pan Am Games

Cincinnati native and Mariemont High school grad Nick Thoman won gold in the men's 100-meter backstroke at the Pan American Games.



Thoman's time of 53.20 is a meet record and the fifth-fastest time in the world, breaking a record that stood at the Pan Am Games for eight years.



Thoman, a 2004 Mariemont graduate, won gold in the 400-meter medley relay in the 2012 Olympics and took silver in the 100-meter backstroke in London.



On Thursday, Covington Catholic graduate Max Williams placed third in the 400-meter individual medley at the Pan Am Games.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.







