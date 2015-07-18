Mariemont product wins gold at Pan Am Games - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mariemont product wins gold at Pan Am Games

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
TORONTO (AP) -

Cincinnati native and Mariemont High school grad Nick Thoman won gold in the men's 100-meter backstroke at the Pan American Games.

Thoman's time of 53.20 is a meet record and the fifth-fastest time in the world, breaking a record that stood at the Pan Am Games for eight years.

Thoman, a 2004 Mariemont graduate, won gold in the 400-meter medley relay in the 2012 Olympics and took silver in the 100-meter backstroke in London.

On Thursday, Covington Catholic graduate Max Williams placed third in the 400-meter individual medley at the Pan Am Games.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.



 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:28 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly