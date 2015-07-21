Reds' Bruce addresses trade rumors

The MLB trade deadline is 10 days away and Reds outfielder Jay Bruce has reportedly been linked to teams like the Royals, Angels and Orioles.

Bruce, 28, is not fazed by the trade rumors despite it being the first time he has been a part of them.

“It’s one of those deals that is part of the game,” Bruce said. “I don’t have any control over it. The only thing I have control over is playing, being prepared and helping the teams win games. No matter what team I am on I will be doing that and right now I am on the Reds.”

The Reds have seen Bruce grow up since he was drafted as an 18-year-old and Bruce says Cincinnati has become like a second home to him.

“In a lot of ways this organization has raised me as a human,” Bruce said.

Bruce, who made his major league debut in 2008, has been with the Reds organization since they drafted him in 2005.

“The first time I ever left home was to come play professional baseball. I didn’t go to college. I didn’t have that sense of transition from being a kid to an adult. I was an adult right out of high school.”

Bruce has attracted suitors because of his power and his favorable contract.

Bruce has had three 30-plus home run 90-plus RBI seasons in three of the past four years. This year he has 15 home runs and 48 RBI through 88 games.

Bruce has signed through 2016 and is to make $12 million this year and $12.5 million next year. He also has a club option through 2017 for $13 million.

Monday night, Bruce went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a game winning home run in a 5-4 win against the Cubs.

