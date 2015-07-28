Bengals: Burfict not ready for start of camp

The Bengals have placed Pro Bowl linebacker Vontaze Burfict on the physically unable to perform list with training camp set to open this Friday.

Burfict, who had microfracture surgery on his knee, has been doing rehab work on side fields to strengthen his knee during off-season practices.

Burfict is joined by Sean Porter and Margus Hunt on the active/PUP list. Players on the list can come off at any time. Their status reflects that they aren't yet fully cleared to participate.

"When the trainers tell me he's (Burfict) ready, he'll be ready," said Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. "Whether that's week one, week five, week fifteen, whatever it is."

The Bengals also released James Wright. He would be eligible to join the team's injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

