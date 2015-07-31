Mike Leake traded for two minor league players

The Cincinnati Reds will trade starting pitcher Mike Leake to the San Francisco Giants for two minor league players, Fox Sports has confirmed.

The Reds will receive right-handed pitcher Keury Mella and infielder Adam Duvall in the trade, according to reports.

MLB.com Prospect Watch ranked Mella as the top-rated prospect in the Giants' farm system. The 21-year-old has started 16 games for San Francisco's High-A team, posting a 3.31 era, in 81 innings with 83 strikeouts. Mella has a 93-95 mph fastball that can reach 97 with a curveball and changeup also in his repertoire. He was a Cal League mid-season All-Star and selected in this summer's All-Star Futures Game.

Duvall is the 25th-ranked prospect San Francisco's organization. The 26-year-old corner infielder is hitting .279, with 26 homers and 79 RBIs for the Giants' triple-a team. The University of Louisville grad is said to have above-average power but struggles at the hot corner defensively.

Ironically, Duvall homered off Leake in his Major League debut last season.

Leake was selected 8th overall by the Reds in the 2009 first-year player draft and made his Major League debut in April 2010.A reliable starter in the Reds pitching rotation, Leake won 62 games in parts of six seasons with the Reds. But, his contract expiring at the end of the season, Leake was speculated as a possible trade piece as the Reds rebuild during a disappointing season.

He is the second Reds starting pitcher to move before Friday's 4:00 p.m. Major League Baseball deadline. Last Sunday, former ace Johnny Cueto was traded to the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers.

