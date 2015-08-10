Maualuga back; Bengals release depth chart

The Bengals activated linebacker Rey Maualuga for practice Monday and listed him as a starter on their first preseason depth chart.



Maualuga, who had not practiced with the team during training camp, was on the physically unable to perform list due to a non-football off-season injury.



Maualuga is listed as the team's starting middle linebacker on the first depth chart of the season, just days before the first preseason game on Friday. Vontaze Burfict (who is currently on the physically unable to perform list) and Emmanuel Lamur are the Bengals first team linebackers.

Dre Kirkpatrick and Adam Jones are listed as the team's starting cornerbacks with Darqueze Dennard and Leon Hall as the back-ups.

Mohamed Sanu gets the nod as the Bengals starting wide receiver opposite A.J. Green and ahead of Marvin Jones.

The Bengals host the New York Giants Friday night in the preseason opener.

