Djokovic, Serena Williams top seeds for W&S Open

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic will be the top seeds at next week's Western & Southern Open in Mason.

Seeds are based on rankings from the WTA and the ATP World Tour. With all top players for each Tour entered in the tournament, the seedings also reflect the current ranking for each player.

Williams comes to Cincinnati looking to defend her title while in the midst of pursuing the rare calendar year Grand Slam. At Wimbledon, she completed her second career "Serena Slam," and currently is the title holder of all four Major championships. Should she repeat as US Open champion later this summer, Williams would be the first woman to win all four Slams in the same season since Steffi Graf in 1988.

Cincinnati was the start of this run by Williams. Since arriving at the Western & Southern Open last summer, Williams has posted a record of 59-3 with 7 titles. She is bidding to be the first woman to repeat as Cincinnati champion since Peaches Bartkowicz did so in 1966-1967.

Djokovic is seeded No. 1 for the third year in a row and fourth time in the past five years.

A four-time finalist in Cincinnati, it remains the only ATP Masters 1000 tournament Djokovic has not won.

For defending champion Federer, this will be his 14th year as a seed, establishing a tournament record, surpassing the mark of 13 that was held by Andre Agassi. The six-time Cincinnati champion is bidding to win back-to-back Western & Southern Open titles for the second time in his career (2009-2010).

There are 16 seeds in each 56-player field. The top eight seeds

from both draws will receive first round byes.

WTA Seeds:

1. Serena Williams (USA)

2. Maria Sharapova (Russia)

3. Simona Halep (Romania)

4. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

5. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

6. Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)

7. Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic)

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

9. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)

10. Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)

11. Angelique Kerber (Germany)

12. Ekaterina Makarova (Russia)

13. Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland)

14. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)

15. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

16. Andrea Petkovic (Germany)

ATP World Tour Seeds:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland)

3. Andy Murray (Great Britain)

4. Kei Nishikori (Japan)

5. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

6. Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

7. David Ferrer (Spain)

8. Marin Cilic (Croatia)

9. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

10. Milos Raonic (Canada)

11. Gilles Simon (France)

12. John Isner (USA)

13. Richard Gasquet (France)

14. David Goffin (Belgium)

15. Gael Monfils (France)

16. Kevin Anderson (South Africa)



Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.