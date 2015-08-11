XU's first ever MLS player returns to join staff - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU's first ever MLS player returns to join staff

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Former Xavier mens soccer standout Luke Spencer has returned to the program, joining the coaching staff as the new director of soccer operations for the 2015 season.

“This is an exciting time for our program and for myself," said head coach Andy Fleming. "To have a former player dive into the coaching ranks is a great honor, and for it to be one of the all-time Xavier greats - who helped put us onto the national scene - makes this very special. As a player, Luke was very driven and business-like and was a guy who people listened to when he spoke."

Spencer, who originally came to XU via Winton Woods High School, was the first Xavier soccer player to be taken in the draft when he was selected 23rd overall by the New England Revolution.

Spencer had a career-year as a senior in 2012, helping the Musketeers reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cincinnati-native scored 14 goals, leading the Atlantic 10, and had eight assists. He finished his career with 29 goals and 21 assists, while his 79 points still rank third in program history.

