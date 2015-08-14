Dalton sharp in Bengals preseason win

Andy Dalton only needed one series to show he was ready for the Bengals preseason opening win over the New York Giants Friday night at Paul Brown Stadium.

Dalton completed all three of his pass attempts on his only drive of the game, including a three-yard touchdown to Mohamed Sanu, in the Bengals 23-10 win.

"You want to execute and that's exactly what we did," said Dalton. "We moved the ball well, completed some balls, the backs ran well and so we did exactly what we wanted to do."

The Bengals first team offense took the rest of the game off after the opening touchdown drive. Back-up quarterback Josh Johnson played most of the game throwing for 175 yards and rushing for 37 more.

"Obviously pleased with how we started the game," added Marvin Lewis. "Some things to build upon, but a lot of work left to do. Got a lot of young guys some playing time, which is good."

Running back James Wilder led the Bengals backfield with 14 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill combined for only six rushes in limited time on the field.

The Bengals defense held Eli Manning and the New York Giants offense to only one first down in the first quarter.

The Bengals next play Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay August 24.

