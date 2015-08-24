Reds on losing streak: "This is miserable" - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds on losing streak: "This is miserable"

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Jay Bruce wants fans to know it hurts.

Stuck in a losing streak of nine consecutive games, tying the season's longest such streak, the Reds right fielder wants fans to understand they take it personally.

"This is not how we want to play, this is not how we want to be. This is miserable," said Bruce. "This is not what we're looking for as an organization, we're not used to doing this either. Last year, we thought it was a bit of a fluke - we had a lot of
injuries. This year, we've had a lot of injuries, but we just haven't played good baseball. I think no one is satisfied. No one is happy in here."

The Reds have fallen into last place in the NL Central and the club's 51 wins are only two more than the team with the fewest in Major League Baseball.

"We're playing for the organization, we're playing for the franchise, we expect to do better," Bruce added. "I don't think we need to be motivated by anything else than playing better baseball."

The Reds have traded two of their best starting pitchers and the team's starting left fielder. The Reds will be playing a lot of younger players the final 40 games and the losses could continue to pile up.

"I've been in this situation before in Kansas City," said Reds catcher Brayan Pena. "We had an older team and then it didn't work out and a lot of those guys got traded. And, all of the younger guys came up together and they struggled early. But, the front office and coaching staff was very patient and look who is Kansas City today. And, I think the exact same thing is happening here."

The Reds continue their home stand with a make-up game Monday night against Detroit and a three-game series against the LA Dodgers. 

The franchise record for most consecutive losses is 19 in 1914.

