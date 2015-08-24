Bengals starters struggle in preseason loss at Tampa - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals starters struggle in preseason loss at Tampa

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Andy Dalton and the Bengals starting offense played the entire first half in Tampa, but the Bengals struggled to a 25-11 loss to the Buccaneers.

Dalton, who completed all three of his passes in the Bengals first preseason game, finished 6-13 passing for 63 yards and two interceptions. One of the interceptions tipped off the hands of a wide open A.J. Green that the Buccaneers returned for a touchdown.

The first team offense only produced three points in seven possessions. Finishing with three points, three punts, three turnovers.

"Obviously, we couldn't get anything going offensively," said head coach Marvin Lewis. "And, then we have the turnovers and you know what happens then."

Tampa Bay rookie quarterback Jameis Winston led the Buccaneers to a touchdown on his first drive - capping the possession himself with a short touchdown run.

Bengals back-up quarterback A.J. McCarron played in his first NFL (preseason) game and finished 11-15 for 97 yards.

The Bengals return home Saturday for another preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

