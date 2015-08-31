Devon Still not nervous as Bengals begin cuts - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Devon Still not nervous as Bengals begin cuts

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: Bengals, Facebook) (Source: Bengals, Facebook)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Devon Still says he's not nervous about his future in Cincinnati as the Bengals began cuts on Monday.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters this week from the extra players allowed at training camp to the active roster for the start of the regular season.

The team released the following players Monday:

  • WR Denarius Moore
  • DT Kwame Gathers
  • LB Nico Johnson
  • DE Sam Montgomery
  • G Chris Jasperse
  • WR Desmond Lawrence
  • TE John Peters (Mt. St. Joseph)

The moves bring the Bengals roster to 80 players and must reduced to 75 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The team will reduce its roster to its final 53 this coming weekend. Devon Still is part of a deep defensive line competition.

"No, I'm not nervous. What's going to happen is what's going to happen," Still said Monday. "I have no control over anything, but what I produce on that football field. As long as I go out there and do my best, I'm sure things will be taken care of."

The Bengals will play the final preseason game before the start of the regular season this Thursday night in Indianapolis. It's expected many of the team's young players and players fighting for spots on the roster will see the bulk of the playing time against the Colts.

"Last year, he was dealing with the back (injury) and obviously dealing with Leah's (daughter) illness," said head coach Marvin Lewis of Devon Still. "This year he's been able to train regularly and so forth and I do think you see a difference in his play - to the positive."

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-06 22:27:11 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly