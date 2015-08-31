Devon Still not nervous as Bengals begin cuts

Devon Still says he's not nervous about his future in Cincinnati as the Bengals began cuts on Monday.

NFL teams must reduce their rosters this week from the extra players allowed at training camp to the active roster for the start of the regular season.

The team released the following players Monday:

WR Denarius Moore

DT Kwame Gathers

LB Nico Johnson

DE Sam Montgomery

G Chris Jasperse

WR Desmond Lawrence

TE John Peters (Mt. St. Joseph)

The moves bring the Bengals roster to 80 players and must reduced to 75 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The team will reduce its roster to its final 53 this coming weekend. Devon Still is part of a deep defensive line competition.

"No, I'm not nervous. What's going to happen is what's going to happen," Still said Monday. "I have no control over anything, but what I produce on that football field. As long as I go out there and do my best, I'm sure things will be taken care of."

The Bengals will play the final preseason game before the start of the regular season this Thursday night in Indianapolis. It's expected many of the team's young players and players fighting for spots on the roster will see the bulk of the playing time against the Colts.

"Last year, he was dealing with the back (injury) and obviously dealing with Leah's (daughter) illness," said head coach Marvin Lewis of Devon Still. "This year he's been able to train regularly and so forth and I do think you see a difference in his play - to the positive."

