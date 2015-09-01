Ogbuehi among moves to trim Bengals roster

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be able to use first round draft pick Cedric Ogbuehi until late October as part of their mandated roster moves by the NFL.

Ogbuehi tore his ACL during Texas A&M's bowl game and will continue to rehab with the team and attend meetings, but now on the reserve/non-football injury list, he cannot practice with the team the first six weeks of the season.

The Bengals also placed linebacker Sean Porter on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and will work under the same practice and time restrictions as Ogbuehi.

The team also released wide receiver Onterio McCalebb. If he clears waivers Wednesday, he will revert to the Bengals injured reserve list for the season.

The moves get the Bengals roster to 75. The team must reduce the roster to 53 by Saturday.

