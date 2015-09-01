XU soccer now top 10 in the country - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU soccer now top 10 in the country

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Xavier men's soccer team is now ranked as one of the top ten teams in the country.

The Musketeers jumped nine spots from 19th in the preseason rankings to 10th in the latest NSCAA Division I Men's Soccer Poll after a 2-0 start to the season.

After beginning the season nationally-ranked for the first time in program history, XU won its first two matches handily. The Musketeers defeated Eastern Illinois 8-0 in their home opener, tying the mark for second-most goals in a match in program history. The team followed that performance up with a 2-0 road win at Wisconsin.

Alongside No. 10 Xavier, the BIG EAST boasts a total of four programs in the top-12 nationally. That list also includes No. 3 Creighton, No. 8 Providence and No. 12 Georgetown.

The highest NSCAA ranking ever for men's soccer came last October 28 when the squad was rated ninth in the poll -- a mark that stands as the highest non-basketball ranking by any current Xavier program in school history.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

