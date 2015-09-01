Cov Cath's Maile promoted to big leagues

Covington Catholic High School graduate Luke Maile has been called up to the big leagues for the first time in his pro baseball career.

Maile, a 2009 Cov Cath grad, is a catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and was promoted today from the minor leagues as MLB rosters expand in September.

The 24-year-old Maile hit .207 with five home runs and 29 RBI in 89 games for Triple-A Durham this season. He spent part of spring training with the Rays this year, collecting two hits in eleven at bats over nine games.

According to Covington Catholic, Maile is the second Colonel to ever reach the big leagues joining 1959 CCH grad Dan Neville. Although, Neville never appeared in a Major League game.

Maile played three years of college baseball at UK before the Rays drafted him in the eighth round of the 2012 draft.

The Rays play at Baltimore Tuesday night.

