Former UFC champ Rich Franklin to lead KY Speedway race

Three- time UFC titleholder Rich Franklin will lead the NASCAR XFINITY Series field to the green September 26 for the VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway.

Franklin will be driving the all-new 2015 Ford F-150 Truck, “The Official Pace Vehicle of Kentucky Speedway” for the 2015 season.

“This is a first time experience for me in a pace vehicle and I’m really excited! I appreciate the Kentucky Speedway involving me and I’m ready to lead the field,” said Franklin.

Before competing in UFC for nearly 12 years, Franklin was a former math teacher in Cincinnati.

Franklin has become a multi-level sports businessman. He joined the Singapore-based martial arts organization ONE Championship in July 2014 as a Vice President where he serves as a spokesperson throughout Asia and the U.S.

The XFINITY Series VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 at Kentucky Speedway will conclude a two-race weekend that begins Friday, Sept. 25 with the ARCA Racing Series Crosley Brands 150. Both races begin at 8 p.m.

