Crosstown Shootout to be on FOX19 NOW

The Crosstown Shootout will be on national FOX-TV this December and will be shown locally on FOX19 NOW.

Xavier University and the BIG EAST Conference announced the entire 30-game 2015-16 regular season schedule for men’s basketball on Tuesday. Xavier plays 10 of its 18 league games against teams that made the 2015 NCAA Tournament field - with three of those games on national FOX-TV.

At least 27 of Xavier's 30 games will be on national TV, one on a regional network with the last two games at Michigan and at Wake Forest with TV to be announced at a later date.

The TV schedule includes three games on the FOX national broadcast network, 17 games on FS1, one on FOX College Sports, two on a FOX regional network such as FOX Sports Ohio, two on the CBS Sports Network and at least three on the ESPN networks.

The three games on the FOX broadcast network will be available to 116 million homes. The Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout from Cintas Center will be available to approximately 15 million more homes than any XU-UC game in series history. The game is set for Saturday December 12th and will tip-off at 5:30 pm.

Xavier opens its BIG EAST schedule at defending league champion Villanova on New Year’s Eve. Xavier’s nine-game home portion of its league

slate begins on Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Butler and ends with Creighton on Saturday, March 5 vs. Creighton.

The BIG EAST Conference and FOX have adjusted the start times for the weekday doubleheaders to more fan-friendly start times of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

“You better be ready every night in the BIG EAST,” said Xavier head coach Chris Mack. “Our players and coaches have a very healthy respect for every team in our league. Villanova is the team to beat until someone beats those guys consistently but there are no nights off in our league.”

