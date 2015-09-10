Former UC star Kilpatrick signs with Pelicans - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former UC star Kilpatrick signs with Pelicans

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Sean Kilpatrick signing his contract with the Pelicans (Photo: Twitter/@SeanKilpatrick_) Sean Kilpatrick signing his contract with the Pelicans (Photo: Twitter/@SeanKilpatrick_)
FOX19 -

Former University of Cincinnati basketball star Sean Kilpatrick has signed with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, the organization announced Thursday morning.

Kilpatrick tweeted after signing: "God has blessed me. I'm humbled & honored to be apart of a great organization with the @pelicansnba All Glory to God!" 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kilpatrick put in a strong showing during a six-game, eight-day stint in mid-July with the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

He led the Bucks in scoring, three-point shooting and three-pointers and was second in minutes played despite coming off the bench in four of the six contests. Kilpatrick averaged 18.2 points - leading the Bucks in scoring in three games.

During the 2014-15 NBA season, Kilpatrick averaged 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in four games with the Minnesota Timberwolves after signing a 10-day contract. He played most of last season for the Delaware 87ers in the NBA D-League and originally went undrafted in the 2014 draft and played for Philadelphia in the NBA Summer League a year ago.

Kilpatrick finished his Cincinnati career (2011-2014) as a first-team All-American during his senior season, leading the American and was chosen a finalist for the Wooden Award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy and a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.

He finished second in career points (2,145 points from 2011-2014) at Cincinnati, behind only the legendary Oscar Robertson (2,973 points from 1958-60).

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

    •   
