Former UC star Kilpatrick signs with Pelicans

Former University of Cincinnati basketball star Sean Kilpatrick has signed with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, the organization announced Thursday morning.

Kilpatrick tweeted after signing: "God has blessed me. I'm humbled & honored to be apart of a great organization with the @pelicansnba All Glory to God!"

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kilpatrick put in a strong showing during a six-game, eight-day stint in mid-July with the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.



He led the Bucks in scoring, three-point shooting and three-pointers and was second in minutes played despite coming off the bench in four of the six contests. Kilpatrick averaged 18.2 points - leading the Bucks in scoring in three games.



During the 2014-15 NBA season, Kilpatrick averaged 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in four games with the Minnesota Timberwolves after signing a 10-day contract. He played most of last season for the Delaware 87ers in the NBA D-League and originally went undrafted in the 2014 draft and played for Philadelphia in the NBA Summer League a year ago.



Kilpatrick finished his Cincinnati career (2011-2014) as a first-team All-American during his senior season, leading the American and was chosen a finalist for the Wooden Award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy and a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.



He finished second in career points (2,145 points from 2011-2014) at Cincinnati, behind only the legendary Oscar Robertson (2,973 points from 1958-60).

