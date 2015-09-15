XU's Stainbrook signs to play overseas - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU's Stainbrook signs to play overseas

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Former Xavier University basketball player Matt Stainbrook has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Germany.

Stainbrook, an All-Big East center his senior season and 2014 XU graduate, will play with Crailsheim in Germany for the 2015-16 season.

Stainbrook’s signing brings the number of former Xavier players to 17 on active professional rosters in nine different countries outside the United States.

Former Xavier players on 2015-16 on active rosters overseas:

Germany: Matt Stainbrook (’14), Kenny Frease (’12) and Isaiah Philmore (’14)

Venezuela:  Tu Holloway (’12)

Turkey: Derrick Brown (’09)  

Kuwait: Brandon Cole (’07)

Spain: Justin Doellman (’07) and Romain Sato (’04)

Italy: B.J. Raymond (’09), Jamel McLean (’11) and Semaj Christon 

Belgium: Justin Cage(’07)  

France: Travis Taylor (’13)  

Israel: Josh Duncan (’08), Stanley Burrell (’08), Jason Love (’10) and Mark Lyons (’12)

