OHSAA releases first high school football ratings - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

OHSAA releases first high school football ratings

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(file) (file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The OHSAA released the first weekly football computer ratings of the 2015 season Tuesday - ratings that are used to determine which teams make the playoffs. 

There are seven football divisions. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.

Here is how local teams stand in the first set of ratings:

DIVISION I (Top 16 in each region make the playoffs):

2. Fairfield

3. Colerain

6. Elder

7. St. Xavier

17. Lakota East

18. Mason

20. Lakota West

DIVISION II (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

1. La Salle

2. Glen Este

3. Turpin

6. Kings

9. Edgewood

10. Winton Woods

11. Withrow

DIVISION III (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

4. Northwest

7. Goshen

10. Wilmington

11. Western Brown

DIVISION IV (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs): 

1. Bishop Fenwick

2. Badin

3. Indian Hill

6. Reading

7. Mariemont

9. Taylor

10. Clinton-Massie

11. Wyoming

DIVISION V (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs): 

3. Bethel-Tate

5. CHCA

7. Madeira

10. Roger Bacon

DIVISION VI (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs): 

1. Cincinnati Country Day

11. Summit Country Day

12. Purcell Marian

DIVISION VII (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs): 

1. Miami Valley Christian Academy

6. Cincinnati College Preparatory 

9. Hillcrest

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-06 22:27:11 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly