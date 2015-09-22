OHSAA releases first high school football ratings

The OHSAA released the first weekly football computer ratings of the 2015 season Tuesday - ratings that are used to determine which teams make the playoffs.

There are seven football divisions. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.

Here is how local teams stand in the first set of ratings:

DIVISION I (Top 16 in each region make the playoffs):

2. Fairfield

3. Colerain

6. Elder

7. St. Xavier

17. Lakota East

18. Mason

20. Lakota West

DIVISION II (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

1. La Salle

2. Glen Este

3. Turpin

6. Kings

9. Edgewood

10. Winton Woods

11. Withrow

DIVISION III (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

4. Northwest

7. Goshen

10. Wilmington

11. Western Brown

DIVISION IV (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

1. Bishop Fenwick

2. Badin

3. Indian Hill

6. Reading

7. Mariemont

9. Taylor

10. Clinton-Massie

11. Wyoming

DIVISION V (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

3. Bethel-Tate

5. CHCA

7. Madeira

10. Roger Bacon

DIVISION VI (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

1. Cincinnati Country Day

11. Summit Country Day

12. Purcell Marian

DIVISION VII (Top 8 in each region make the playoffs):

1. Miami Valley Christian Academy

6. Cincinnati College Preparatory

9. Hillcrest

