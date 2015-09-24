Kiel update: X-rays negative; playing status undetermined

University of Cincinnati quarter Gunner Kiel remains under evaluation on UC's campus after receiving a blow to the head and neck in Thursday night's game against Memphis.

A UC football spokesperson says x-rays on Kiel's neck were negative and his status for the Bearcats' next game is undetermined at this time.

Kiel, a junior, laid motionless on the Liberty Bowl field for several minutes after Memphis defensive back Chauncey Lanier made contact with Kiel's helmet. He left the field on a stretcher and was transported to a Memphis-area hospital for evaluation.

Kiel flew back with the team after the game.

He left UC's previous game against Miami after taking a hard hit. Head coach Tommy Tuberville described him as "fuzzy" after the game in Oxford, but said they diagnosed Kiel with a shoulder injury.

UC next plays Thursday October 1 against Miami (FL).

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.