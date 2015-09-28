Tuberville on QB Kiel: 'I'll make the decision'

UC head coach Tommy Tuberville will make the final decision if quarterback Gunner Kiel plays this week after leaving a second straight game after a hard hit.

Kiel was transported to a Memphis area hospital after taking a blow to the head and neck during UC's loss to Memphis last Thursday night. This came after he left the Bearcats' game at Miami because of a hard hit against the Redhawks.



Tuberville said Kiel is officially listed as day-to-day, but has not been cleared to return by doctors. Tuberville said he'll make the final decision if Kiel plays this coming Thursday even if his quarterback is medically cleared.



"I'm not going to put him out there and get hit like that again," said Tuberville on the AAC teleconference Monday. "It's not worth it."



Tuberville did not officially rule Kiel out for Thursday's game.



"First week, I let him make his decision. That was his week. This week is my week. Even if he comes back and says he's 100 percent, I'll make the decision on how much he'll play, if he plays at all."



Tubeville said Kiel experienced numbness in his hands after the hit at Memphis. X-rays on his neck came back negative.



UC plays Miami (FL) Thursday at Nippert Stadium.

