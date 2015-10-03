Bryan Price to return as Reds manager - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bryan Price to return as Reds manager

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Photo: FOX19 NOW/File) (Photo: FOX19 NOW/File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bryan Price will return as Reds manager in 2016, FOX19 Now has confirmed.

Reds General Manager Walt Jocketty made the announcement Saturday before the Reds scheduled game in Pittsburgh.

Questions have been raised over the last few weeks if Price would keep his job despite the Reds falling into last place in the NL Central. Price is under contract through the 2016 season.

Price was promoted from pitching coach to manager in 2014 after the club fired Dusty Baker. Price finished his first season with a 76-86 record. The team is currently 63-97 with two games left in the 2015 season.

Jocketty added decisions on the coaching staff will be in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

