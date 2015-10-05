Bengals announce Seattle game is sold out - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals announce Seattle game is sold out

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Bengals announce Sunday's home game with Seattle is sold out.

The Bengals will take the field as one of only three undefeated AFC teams and the match-up with the two-time defending NFC champion Seahawks will be one of the most anticipated NFL games of the weekend.

"As a player, you want to play in big games and this is definitely one of them," said linebacker A.J. Hawk. "If we continue to do what we want, they're all going to become magnified."

The game will be shown on FOX19 NOW Sunday at 1 p.m. FOX19 Now will air a Bengals post-game show starting at 4:30 p.m. live from Paul Brown Stadium featuring extended interviews with the players and press conferences with Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton.

