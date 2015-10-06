LeBron will play Wednesday night at Cintas Center - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

LeBron will play Wednesday night at Cintas Center

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(Photo: Keith Allison/Flickr) (Photo: Keith Allison/Flickr)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

LeBron James will play when the Cleveland Cavaliers make a return trip to Cintas Center Wednesday night.

Head coach David Blatt confirmed Tuesday James will be in the line-up for Cleveland's pre-season game in Cincinnati. 

"Yeah, he is going to play tomorrow," said Blatt.

The Cavs played in Cincinnati last pre-season with James scoring 26 points in 24 minutes of action.

The Cavaliers will play the Hawks Wednesday night at Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University.

