LeBron will play Wednesday night at Cintas Center

LeBron James will play when the Cleveland Cavaliers make a return trip to Cintas Center Wednesday night.

Head coach David Blatt confirmed Tuesday James will be in the line-up for Cleveland's pre-season game in Cincinnati.

"Yeah, he is going to play tomorrow," said Blatt.

The Cavs played in Cincinnati last pre-season with James scoring 26 points in 24 minutes of action.

The Cavaliers will play the Hawks Wednesday night at Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.