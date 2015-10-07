Cleveland Cavaliers open preseason action at sold-out Cintas

Even before LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court Wednesday night, fans will have a chance to get in on all the action.



Fan Fest starts at 4 p.m. outside the arena and you don't need a ticket to the sold-out game to take part in the fun.



According to a Cavaliers news release there will be live music, giveaways, games, food trucks, and appearances by the Cavalier Girls as well as some of the teams other spirit groups.



This is the second year the Cavs have played their first preseason game here in Cincinnati.



The game against the Atlanta Hawks starts at 7 p.m.

Cavaliers Head Coach David Blatt confirmed Tuesday James will be in the line-up.

"Yeah, he is going to play tomorrow," said Blatt.

The game is sold out, the Cintas ticket office confirmed Wednesday morning. The office said a very limited number of tickets were available for $15 to $28.

The Cavs played in Cincinnati last preseason with James scoring 26 points in 24 minutes of action.

As of Wednesday morning, tickets were still available to the game. They start at $17.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.