Meteorologist Matt Holiner

Matt joined the Fox19 NOW weather team in September 2015. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. His interest in weather started very young, but was cemented after Hurricane Katrina and the 2005 hurricane season. It was then that he knew he wanted a career as a broadcast meteorologist.

While earning his bachelor’s degree in geological sciences with a minor in geography at the University of Texas at Austin, Matt spent extensive time volunteering with student television and radio. There he learned how to film, edit, report, anchor, and produce live newscasts. This experience helped him land internships at CNN in Atlanta, GA and KXAN-TV in Austin, TX.

Matt then moved to Starkville, Mississippi where he earned his master’s degree in geosciences with a concentration in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. As a graduate student, he served as a teaching assistant for a beginning TV production class and delivered online forecasts for the university and surrounding area. He participated in the 2013-2014 season of The North American Collegiate Weather Forecasting Competition (WxChallenge) where he ranked 25th out of 2,019 forecasters in terms of forecast accuracy. He also worked on a research project with his fellow classmates that examined how people interpret colors on radar maps. Their paper was published in the Journal of Operational Meteorology.

In the summer of 2013, Matt interned at The Weather Channel in Atlanta, GA where he built weather graphics and recorded a few forecasts for weather.com while learning from some of the best meteorologists in the country.

Matt landed his first on-air job at our sister station, WWBT/NBC 12 in Richmond, Virginia in June 2014. He served as their fifth meteorologist and covered everything from severe weather, hurricanes, to winter storms.

If he’s not storm chasing, Matt enjoys just about any other outdoor activity. He especially likes hiking, golf, fishing, and hunting. He loves watching a good movie as well. He’s a big fan of the Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and San Antonio Spurs and is happy to be in Cincinnati where he now has a NFL and MLB team to root for finally!

If you have any questions about weather or TV, send Matt an email: mholiner@fox19now.com.