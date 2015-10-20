OHSAA releases new computer ratings - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

High school football

OHSAA releases new computer ratings

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The OHSAA released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday with only two games left for local teams to earn a spot in the playoffs.

The OHSAA uses these ratings to determine which teams make the playoffs. There are seven football divisions. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.

Here is how local teams stand after eight weeks (10 weeks in regular season):

DIVISION I

1. Colerain

6. Mason

7. St. Xavier

8. Elder

13. Fairfield

16. Moeller

18. Lakota West

DIVISION II

1. La Salle

2. Turpin

4. Kings

6. Winton Woods

7. Glen Este

8. Edgewood

12. Harrison

DIVISION III

5. New Richmond

9. Goshen

10. Wilmington

11. Mt. Healthy

12. Franklin

DIVISION IV

1. Fenwick

2. Indian Hill

4. Clinton-Massie

5. Badin

6. Wyoming

7. Reading

9. Taft

DIVISION V

3. CHCA

6. Bethel-Tate

7. Shroder

10. Madeira

DIVISION VI

3. Cincinnati Country Day

7. Williamsburg

DIVISION VII

5. Miami Valley Christian Academy

