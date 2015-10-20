OHSAA releases new computer ratings

The OHSAA released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday with only two games left for local teams to earn a spot in the playoffs.

The OHSAA uses these ratings to determine which teams make the playoffs. There are seven football divisions. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.

Here is how local teams stand after eight weeks (10 weeks in regular season):

DIVISION I



1. Colerain



6. Mason



7. St. Xavier



8. Elder



13. Fairfield



16. Moeller



18. Lakota West



DIVISION II



1. La Salle



2. Turpin



4. Kings



6. Winton Woods



7. Glen Este



8. Edgewood



12. Harrison



DIVISION III



5. New Richmond



9. Goshen



10. Wilmington



11. Mt. Healthy



12. Franklin



DIVISION IV



1. Fenwick



2. Indian Hill



4. Clinton-Massie



5. Badin



6. Wyoming



7. Reading



9. Taft



DIVISION V



3. CHCA



6. Bethel-Tate



7. Shroder



10. Madeira



DIVISION VI



3. Cincinnati Country Day



7. Williamsburg



DIVISION VII



5. Miami Valley Christian Academy



Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.