OHSAA releases football computer ratings as playoffs near

The OHSAA released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday with only one game left for local teams to earn a spot in the playoffs.

The OHSAA uses these ratings to determine which teams make the playoffs.

There are seven football divisions. The top 16 teams in both Division I regions will qualify for the playoffs, while the top eight schools in each region in Divisions II through VII will qualify.

Here is how local teams stand after eight weeks (10 weeks in regular season):

DIVISION I

1. Colerain



7. Mason



8. Elder



10. St. Xavier



11. Fairfield



14. Lakota West



18. Moeller

DIVISION II

1. La Salle



2. Kings



3. Turpin



7. Winton Woods



8. Glen Este



10. Edgewood



12. Harrison

DIVISION III

4. New Richmond



6. Mt. Healthy



7. Goshen



11. Wilmington



12. Woodward

DIVISION IV

1. Fenwick

2. Clinton-Massie



3. Indian Hill



5. Reading



6. Badin



7. Wyoming



8. Taft



12. Middletown Madison

DIVISION V

2. CHCA



6. Shroder



8. Bethel-Tate



9. Aiken



12. Clark Montessori

DIVISION VI

5. Cincinnati Country Day



7. Williamsburg

DIVISION VII



5. Miami Valley Christian Academy

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.