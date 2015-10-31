Kiel perfect in UC's blowout win over UCF

UC quarterback Gunner Kiel completed all 15 of his passes Saturday as the Bearcats beat Central Florida 52-7 at Nippert Stadium.

Kiel, who started for the second consecutive week after returning from injury, also threw five touchdowns.

His fifteen completions are the most of any FBS quarterback without an incomplete pass in the last 20 years.

"I had a lot of good plays from the wide receivers and the offensive line to get rid of the ball," said Kiel. "All the praise and glory goes to those guys."

UC wide receiver Shaq Washington also broke the school record for most receptions in a career passing Mardy Gilyard.

"Kind of feel like it leaves my legacy here," said Washington - now with 205 catches at UC. "I started here kind of like at the bottom and now I'm kind of finishing at the top."

UC improves to 5-3 and play undefeated Houston next week.



