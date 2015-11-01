OHSAA football playoff pairings set

The OHSAA released the high school football first round playoff pairings Sunday morning.

Below are the match-ups involving local teams (by division):

DIVISION I

1. Colerain vs. 16. Dublin Coffman

5. Elder vs. 12. Fairfield

6. Mason vs. 11. Springboro

8. Gahanna Lincoln vs. 9. St. Xavier

DIVISION II

1. La Salle vs. 8. Vandalia Butler

2. Kings vs. 7. Teays Valley

3. Turpin vs. 6. Glen Este

DIVISION III

4. Mt. Healthy vs. 5. New Richmond

DIVISION IV

1. Fenwick vs. 8. Badin

2. Indian Hill vs. 7. Wyoming

3. Clinton-Massie vs. 6. Taft

4. Alter vs. 5. Reading

DIVISION V

2. CHCA vs. 7. North Union

3. Coldwater vs. Bethel-Tate

DIVISION VI

2. Mechanicsburg vs. 7. Williamsburg

4. CCD vs. 5. West Liberty Salem

DIVISION VII

3. Fort Recovery vs. 6. Miami Valley Christian Academy

