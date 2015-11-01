Dalton's late TD leads undefeated Bengals 16-10 over Steelers - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dalton's late TD leads undefeated Bengals 16-10 over Steelers

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
PITTSBURGH, PA (AP/FOX19) -

The Bengals are 7-0 for the first time in franchise history after a come from behind 16-10 win in Pittsburgh.

Andy Dalton connected with A.J. Green on a 9-yard touchdown with less than three minutes to play to give the Bengals their first lead of the game and the Bengals forced a Ben Roethlisberger pass out of the end zone on the game's final play to beat the Steelers at Heinz Field for the first time since 2012.

"This is a big win against a division opponent," said Dalton. "It's a one game at a time mind-set."

The Steelers felt in control of the game in the fourth quarter with a 10-6 lead after intercepting Andy Dalton in the end zone. But, the Bengals intercepted Roethlisberger twice setting up the offense to take the lead, including a diving interception by
Shawn Williams to swing momentum.

"Huge play and outstanding in the game," said Marvin Lewis of Williams. "Proud for him."

Green caught 11 passes for 118 yards. Dalton finished with 231 yards and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions.

"We didn't play our best," said A.J. Green. "But, we came out with a 'W' and that's all that matters. We don't flinch. That's one thing about us - we're a family and we play for each other. We stick to our plan and that's what we've done."

It's the Bengals third come from behind fourth quarter win this season, including wins against Baltimore and Seattle. 

The best start in franchise history had been 6-0 - which the Bengals did twice in 1975 and 1988.

The Bengals return to Paul Brown Stadium this Thursday night with a game against Cleveland. 

Copyright 2015 WXIX and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

