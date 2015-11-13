Summit girls win soccer state to complete perfect season

The Summit Country Day girls soccer team won Ohio's Division III state championship 6-0 over Chippewa in Columbus.

Summit's Addy Smythe is the first player in DIII girls soccer state championship history to score three goals in a game.

According to the OHSAA, Summit is the first team in DIII girls history to score four goals in a half and six goals in a game. They are also the first DIII girls soccer team to ever complete a season without a loss or a tie.

The Summit Country Day boys soccer team will play in the state championship game Saturday night in Columbus.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.









