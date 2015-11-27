Bengals Dennard out for season; Ogbuehi activated

Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard will miss the rest of the season - the team confirmed on Friday.

Dennard, a former first round draft pick out of Michigan State, suffered a shoulder separation in last Sunday's game at Arizona. He played in this season's first 10 games and had 16 tackles, an interception and three total passes defensed in his second year in the NFL.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Bengals activated this season's first round draft choice Cedric Ogbuhei. The offensive tackle is a rookie from Texas A&M and has yet to play while continuing to rehab a knee he had surgically repaired after his final game in college.

Ogbhuei has been participating in practices since November 10th. If he plays Sunday, it'll be his first game in the NFL.

The Bengals host the St. Louis Rams Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

