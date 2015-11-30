UC, XU move up in college basketball poll

The Xavier Musketeers earned their highest ranking in four years by placing 12th in the newest AP Top 25.

The undefeated Muskies beat Dayton to win the Advocare Invitational in Orlando on Sunday and jumped from 23rd in the country up to 12th. It's Xavier's best ranking since the Musketeers were 8th in December 2011.

The champions of the Barclay's Center Classic, UC vaulted from 24th in the poll to 17th.

UC and Xavier will face off in the annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout December 12th. The last time both teams were ranked for the Shootout was in 1994.

The Crosstown Shootout will air on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.





