UC's Gunner Kiel will not travel to Hawaii for bowl game

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
By Nathan Vicar, Digital Content Producer
University of Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel will not travel with the Bearcats to Hawaii for their Christmas Eve bowl game, head coach Tommy Tuberville confirmed Thursday.

Tuberville did confirm that Kiel is still with the team. 

A spokesperson for the team confirmed Kiel has been away from practice this week for what they say is a family matter.

Kiel has appeared in ten games this season - throwing for 19 touchdowns. He has also missed two games with injuries.

Hayden Moore will start at quarterback for the Bearcats. Moore has thrown nine touchdowns in split duties at quarterback this season with Kiel.

The Bearcats will play San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

