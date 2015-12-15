UC's Gunner Kiel will not travel to Hawaii for bowl game

University of Cincinnati quarterback Gunner Kiel will not travel with the Bearcats to Hawaii for their Christmas Eve bowl game, head coach Tommy Tuberville confirmed Thursday.

Tuberville did confirm that Kiel is still with the team.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed Kiel has been away from practice this week for what they say is a family matter.

Kiel has appeared in ten games this season - throwing for 19 touchdowns. He has also missed two games with injuries.

Hayden Moore will start at quarterback for the Bearcats. Moore has thrown nine touchdowns in split duties at quarterback this season with Kiel.

Breaking: Hayden Moore will be starting QB for #Bearcats in Hawaii Bowl. Gunner will not make the trip. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 17, 2015

The Bearcats will play San Diego State in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.