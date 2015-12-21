New Top 25: UC rises, XU reaches program best - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

New Top 25: UC rises, XU reaches program best

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
By Sara Celi, Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Xavier University's basketball team is now ranked 6th in the newest AP Top 25 college basketball poll, the highest ranking in program history.

The Musketeers are off to the best start in school history winning their first 11 games. Xavier had been ranked as high as 7th in December 2008.

"It's nice to make history at a school that's full of history," said Xavier senior James Farr after the Muskies' win over Auburn. "To make a niche for your own is pretty nice, but we're nowhere near satisfied and are never going to be satisfied."

Xavier takes on Wake Forest Tuesday night. Tip off is 7 p.m. on ESPN 3,live from Winston Salem. 

This is the latest game in a season that has already seen Xavier crush Dayton by 29 points, rout Michigan by 16,and knock off UC in the crosstown shootout by 10 points.

University of Cincinnati jumped one spot to 22nd in the AP poll. The Bearcats play 11th ranked Iowa State Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena.

"What I told the players is this game is for them," said Mick Cronin. "To try to get them on a national stage against a team that people respect."

Kentucky dropped to 12th after losing to Ohio State. 

Louisville is ranked 16th.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

