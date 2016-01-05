Repaved track among major changes coming to Kentucky Speedway

Major changes are coming to Kentucky Speedway's racing surface - including a repaved track in time for this summer's Sprint Cup race.

Known as one of the bumpiest tracks on the NASCAR circuit, Kentucky Speedway General Manager Mark Simendinger said the needed improvements will cost "millions and millions" of dollars.

Besides repaving the entire 1.5 mile tri-oval, the renovation will include increased banking in turns one and two, drainage improvements and additional SAFER barriers.

"Modifying turns one and two will present an exciting challenge to the drivers while addressing issues of the track surface," said Simendinger. "SAFER barrier and drainage will improve safety, which is always our paramount concern."

Work has already begun on these improvements. In fact, all of the SAFER barriers are nearly down with excavation on the first two turns to begin soon. Repaving the track wouldn't begin until the work on the drainage system and turns is complete - and the weather breaks.

"It's an investment that needs to be made," added Simendinger.

Turns one and two will increase from 14 degrees to 17 degrees and will be different than turns three and four - which Simendinger says will be a new challenge for the drivers.

The pit exit will be widened as well.

All changes are expected to be finished in time for this summer's triple-header race weekend in July - with the goal of having the improvements finished in time for tire testing leading up to the Sprint Cup race.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.