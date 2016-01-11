Vontaze Burfict suspended first 3 games of 2016 season - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Vontaze Burfict suspended first 3 games of 2016 season

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Vontaze Burfict (File) Vontaze Burfict (File)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended the first three games of the 2016 NFL season following an NFL investigation of his hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

In a release from the NFL, Burfict has been suspended without pay for "repeated violations of safety-related playing rules."

Burfict was penalized for unnecessary roughness for his shoulder making contact with the helmet and neck area of a defenseless receiver.

Burfict, who leads the NFL in personal foul penalties since entering the league in the 2012 season, will not be paid for each game he is suspended.

The NFL added the conduct of other players and coaches in the Steelers-Bengals game is being reviewed for potential discipline. 

Burfict can appeal the NFL's disciplinary decision.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.

