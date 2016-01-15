Bengals promote Ken Zampese to offensive coordinator

The Bengals have promoted long time quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese to offensive coordinator.



Zampese replaces Hue Jackson, who left the Bengals for the head coaching position in Cleveland.



Zampese has been Cincinnati's quarterbacks coach for the last 13 seasons.



"I'm excited for Kenny's opportunity to continue to grow our offense," said Marvin Lewis. "He's been in the offensive room over the years with our past coordinators and he understands my vision about our future."



The Bengals also added former NFL head coach Jim Haslett at linebackers coach.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.