Bengals and Steelers fined more than $80K for playoff game

Nearly a week after the Bengals and Steelers playoff game, the NFL Friday handed out six fines totaling more than $80,000.

Adam Jones was fined $28,940 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was fined $10,000 for coming onto the field

Steelers assistant coach Mike Munchak was fined $10,000 for pulling Reggie Nelson's hair

Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster was fined $17,363

Wallace Gilberry and Domata Peko were both fined $8,681 for unsportsmanlike conduct

The amount of fines from the Bengals and Steelers game adds up to $83,665.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was not fined for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Giovani Bernard.

Vontaze Burfict was not fined for his hit on Antonio Brown. The NFL suspended the Bengals linebacker earlier in the week for three games without pay.

Burfict will forfeit more than $500K for missing three games in the 2016 season.

