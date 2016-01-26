FC Cincinnati announces inaugural schedule

FC Cincinnati will open its inaugural USL home season with a match-up on April 9 against Charlotte.

Cincinnati's newest professional soccer team will play its home games at Nippert Stadium on UC's campus.



FC Cincinnati will face 2015 USL Champion Rochester on August 24. Also on the schedule are multiple MLS clubs - Toronto on June 18, New York on July 20 and Orlando on September 17.

2016 Schedule

Opponent - Date - Time

@ Charleston - Saturday, March 26 - 7:30 p.m.

@ Bethlehem - Sunday, April 03 - TBD

Charlotte - Saturday, April 09 - 7 p.m.

Louisville - Saturday, April 16 - 7 p.m.

@ Toronto - Sunday, April 24 - TBD

Wilmington - Saturday, April 30 - TBD

@ Orlando - Wednesday, May 04 - 7:30 p.m.

@ Harrisburg - Saturday, May 07 - TBD

Pittsburgh - Saturday, May 14 - TBD

@ Charlotte - Saturday, May 21 - 7 p.m.

Harrisburg - Saturday, May 28 - TBD

Richmond - Saturday, June 04 - TBD

Montreal - Saturday, June 11 - TBD

Toronto - Saturday, June 18 - TBD

@ Louisville - Saturday, June 25 - TBD

Bethlehem - Saturday, July 02 - TBD

@ Rochester - Wednesday, July 06 - TBD

@ St. Louis - Saturday, July 09 - TBD

New York - Wednesday, July 20 - TBD

Louisville - Saturday, July 23 - TBD

Charleston - Saturday, July 30 - TBD

@ Montreal - Wednesday, August 03 - 7 p.m.

@ Richmond - Saturday, August 13 - 7 p.m.

Rochester - Wednesday, August 24 - TBD

@ New York - Sunday, August 28 - TBD

St. Louis - Monday, September 05 - TBD

@ Wilmington - Sunday, September 11 - TBD

@ Pittsburgh - Wednesday, September 14 - TBD

Orlando - Saturday, September 17 - TBD

@ Pittsburgh - Saturday, September 24 - TBD

*Home games listed in bold.

*All times subject to change. Times listed as TBD will be forthcoming.

