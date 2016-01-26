FC Cincinnati announces inaugural schedule - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

FC Cincinnati announces inaugural schedule

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

FC Cincinnati will open its inaugural USL home season with a match-up on April 9 against Charlotte.

Cincinnati's newest professional soccer team will play its home games at Nippert Stadium on UC's campus. 
 
FC Cincinnati will face 2015 USL Champion Rochester on August 24. Also on the schedule are multiple MLS clubs - Toronto on June 18, New York on July 20 and Orlando on September 17.

2016 Schedule
Opponent -  Date - Time

  • @ Charleston - Saturday, March 26 - 7:30 p.m.
  • @ Bethlehem - Sunday, April 03 - TBD
  • Charlotte - Saturday, April 09 - 7 p.m.
  • Louisville - Saturday, April 16 - 7 p.m.
  • @ Toronto - Sunday, April 24 - TBD
  • Wilmington - Saturday, April 30 - TBD
  • @ Orlando - Wednesday, May 04 - 7:30 p.m.
  • @ Harrisburg - Saturday, May 07 - TBD
  • Pittsburgh - Saturday, May 14 - TBD
  • @ Charlotte - Saturday, May 21 - 7 p.m.
  • Harrisburg - Saturday, May 28 - TBD
  • Richmond - Saturday, June 04 - TBD
  • Montreal - Saturday, June 11 - TBD
  • Toronto - Saturday, June 18 - TBD
  • @ Louisville - Saturday, June 25 - TBD
  • Bethlehem - Saturday, July 02 - TBD
  • @ Rochester - Wednesday, July 06 - TBD
  • @ St. Louis - Saturday, July 09 - TBD
  • New York - Wednesday, July 20 - TBD
  • Louisville - Saturday, July 23 - TBD
  • Charleston - Saturday, July 30 - TBD
  • @ Montreal - Wednesday, August 03 - 7 p.m.
  • @ Richmond - Saturday, August 13 - 7 p.m.
  • Rochester - Wednesday, August 24 - TBD
  • @ New York - Sunday, August 28 - TBD
  • St. Louis - Monday, September 05 - TBD
  • @ Wilmington - Sunday, September 11 - TBD
  • @ Pittsburgh - Wednesday, September 14 - TBD
  • Orlando - Saturday, September 17 - TBD
  • @ Pittsburgh - Saturday, September 24 - TBD

*Home games listed in bold.

*All times subject to change. Times listed as TBD will be forthcoming.

