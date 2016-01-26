Bengals' Peerman, Jones added to Pro Bowl roster

Adam Jones and Cedric Peerman will play in this Sunday's Pro Bowl.

It raises the number of Bengals in the Pro Bowl to eight, one behind the franchise record of nine in the 1988 season.

Both announced as alternates when the Pro Bowl rosters were first revealed, it'll be the first Pro Bowl for both Jones and Peerman.

Considered his best season in Cincinnati, Adam Jones ranked second on the team with three interceptions and third on the team with 12 passes defensed.

Peerman, named to the game as a special teams player, was a first alternate in December's voting for the Pro Bowl. He replaces New England's Matthew Slater who is injured.

Peerman and Jones join A.J. Green, Andrew Whitworth, Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Reggie Nelson and Carlos Dunlap as the Bengals who will play in Sunday's game in Hawaii.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.