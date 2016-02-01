NKU's Murray named Horizon League player of the week

Northern Kentucky University's Cole Murray was named the Horizon League men’s basketball Player of the Week after a sensational shooting performance against Detroit last weekend.

Murray scored a team-best 25 points on the Titans as the Norse used his long-range shooting to post a 91-83 win. He converted 9-of-14 field-goal attempts, including 7-for-10 from three-point range. Murray d ropped in four treys over a four-minute stretch late in the second half that helped NKU erase a three-point deficit and turn it into a six-point advantage.

In the last three games, Murray has combined to connect on 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) of his three-point attempts. He is now averaging 10.5 points per game behind 52.1 percent shooting and 47.2 percent three-point shooting, which ranks 13th in the nation.

This marks the first weekly accolade of Murray’s career, but marks the third time this season that a Norse has garnered a weekly award from the Horizon League. Drew McDonald has twice (Jan. 4 and Jan. 18) been named Freshman of the Week.

