NKU's Murray named Horizon League player of the week - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NKU's Murray named Horizon League player of the week

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Cole Murray (Photo: nkunorse.com) Cole Murray (Photo: nkunorse.com)
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY (FOX19) -

Northern Kentucky University's Cole Murray was named the Horizon League men’s basketball Player of the Week after a sensational shooting performance against Detroit last weekend.

Murray scored a team-best 25 points on the Titans as the Norse used his long-range shooting to post a 91-83 win. He converted 9-of-14 field-goal attempts, including 7-for-10 from three-point range. Murray dropped in four treys over a four-minute stretch late in the second half that helped NKU erase a three-point deficit and turn it into a six-point advantage.

In the last three games, Murray has combined to connect on 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) of his three-point attempts. He is now averaging 10.5 points per game behind 52.1 percent shooting and 47.2 percent three-point shooting, which ranks 13th in the nation.

This marks the first weekly accolade of Murray’s career, but marks the third time this season that a Norse has garnered a weekly award from the Horizon League. Drew McDonald has twice (Jan. 4 and Jan. 18) been named Freshman of the Week.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:32 PM EST2018-03-06 22:32:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:27 PM EST2018-03-06 22:27:11 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly